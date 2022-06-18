Early voting for this month’s Illinois General Primary has been “a bit slow,” but Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said it should pick up before Election Day, June 28.
As of Thursday, 688 registered voters had cast ballots since early voting started May 15, he said.
Four years ago in the General Primary, 1,400 people voted during the early period.
After all the votes were counted in 2018, 18 percent voted in that primary.
“I see that being where things end up this time,” Hendrickson said.
Early voting will continue through 7 p.m. June 27, the day before the primary at the clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., he said.
On Election Day, polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If voting by mail, ballots must be received by the clerk’s office no later than July 12 and must be postmarked no later than June 28, according to the Illinois State Board of Election website.
Information on voting can be found in the Kankakee County voter guide, which can be found in this weekend’s edition.
Hendrickson said voters who requested a mail-in ballot can drop off those ballots in a secured box located outside the administration building where the clerk’s office is located.
The General Election will be held Nov. 8.
ELECTION DATE
If voters are wondering why the primary is being held in June, it has to go back to the 2020 U.S. Census and the coronavirus pandemic.
Illinois usually holds its primary elections in March. This year however, the election will take place later than usual because of a bill Illinois lawmakers passed in 2021.
The bill, along with a host of election-related proposals, moved the date of the Illinois primary from March 15 to June 28.
The shift in date was an effort by state lawmakers to accommodate delayed 2020 U.S. Census data. Typically given to states in March each year following the Census, the data was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and not scheduled to be released until mid-August at the earliest.
The bill also makes mail voting a permanent option, allows jail inmates awaiting trial to cast ballots and makes Election Day a state holiday.
VOTER REGISTRATION
Hendrickson said new voter registration cards were mailed to residents earlier this year.
“I would encourage them to check to see what representative districts they reside in,” he said. “They can also visit kankakeevotes.com for information.”
VOTING MACHINES
The primary allows Hendrickson and his staff the chance to see how its new voting machines perform.
The county purchased a new system last year, replacing the current optical scan system that has been used since 2004.
Hendrickson said the new system was paid for by a federal grant.
The reason for the new system, the current software vendor said they would not be supporting the system anymore, he said.
ELECTION JUDGES
Hendrickson said as of now there are enough election judges to man all polling places. The minimum needed is three.
