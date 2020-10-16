Early voting is available in Kankakee County at the following locations:
Kankakee County Clerk’s office
Address: 189 E. Court St., Kankakee
Regular hours:
• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 2
Additional early voting hours at this location:
• 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19-23
• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25
• 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-30
• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1
• 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2
Leo Hassett Community Building
Address: 211 N. Main St., Manteno
• Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 22-23
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24
Bourbonnais Municipal Building
Address: Downstairs at 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
• Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31
For more information about early voting in Kankakee County, call the county clerk’s office at 815-937-2990.
