KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Associate Judge Bill Dickenson defeated local attorney Kenneth Wright to fill the 21st Judicial Circuit judgeship opened by the retirement of Judge Clark Erickson.
Dickenson, a Republican, garnered 37,274 votes to Democrat Wright’s 19,137. It was the first time either candidate had run for judge.
“I’m very grateful to the voters,” Dickenson said. “I am very happy to win the race. My experience in the courthouse weighed heavily in the race.”
He had been an associate judge since 2018, when he replaced Judge Kenneth Leshen after his retirement.
Prior to that, Dickenson worked in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office for 27 years. A Bourbonnais resident, Dickenson presided over traffic, criminal and civil cases.
Wright was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.
Dickenson will be sworn in Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!