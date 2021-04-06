Kankakee mayoral winner Chris Curtis
Republican candidate for Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis celebrates at the end of his speech Tuesday night after declaring victory over incumbent Democrat Chasity Wells-Armstrong. Final vote tallies are not yet in as of 9:30 p.m. according to the Kankakee County clerk's website. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Republican Alderman Chris Curtis has claimed victory over Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, a Democrat, in today's election.

He offered a speech to supporters gathered at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Kankakee just after 8 p.m. that took a victorious tone and officially claimed victory around 9:30 p.m. 

While the results were not yet reported at 100 percent and official at 9:30 p.m., Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said just two precincts were still uncounted. Both those precincts are in Pembroke Township and have no bearing on the Kankakee race. 

As of 9:30 p.m., 4,102 votes were reported on the clerk's website, with Curtis at 2,351 and Wells-Armstrong at 1,751.

Wells-Armstrong is currently serving her first term as mayor of Kankakee.  

During Curtis' speech earlier in the evening, he stressed the need for unity within the city and throughout the region. 

This report will be updated.

