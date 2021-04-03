City clerk
• Stacy Gall, Democrat
• Destini Sutherland-Hall, Republican
Ward 3 alderman
• Larry Osenga, Republican
• Ben Clark, Independent
Ward 4 alderman
• Dawn Tutt, Democrat
• Frank Hasik IV, Republican
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
...ELEVATED TO NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE DANGER TODAY... The combination of southwest winds gusting up to 30 to 35 mph, relative humidity values falling to around 25 percent, and very mild temperatures will result in an elevated to near-critical fire danger today. This means that any fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly out of control. Burning is not recommended today. Be aware of any burning restrictions in your area, and contact your local fire department with any questions and if control of the fire is lost. Use extra caution with any open flames, do not park on grass, and ensure no vehicle parts such as chains drag on the ground.
City clerk
• Stacy Gall, Democrat
• Destini Sutherland-Hall, Republican
Ward 3 alderman
• Larry Osenga, Republican
• Ben Clark, Independent
Ward 4 alderman
• Dawn Tutt, Democrat
• Frank Hasik IV, Republican
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.