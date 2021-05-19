County Clerk voting macine demo
Buy Now

Kankakee County Deputy Clerk Kimberly Caruso inserts a mock ballot into one of three new voting machines being demonstrated Tuesday at the Kankakee County Administration building. The county is exploring the replacement of its current optical scan voting equipment, which has been in rotation since 2004.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The next election for Illinois voters is scheduled for March 2022, but Tuesday was Election Day at the Kankakee County Administration Building.

Three voting machine vendors were in town to demonstrate their products as the county explores replacing the current optical scan system that has been used since 2004.

County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said that system was paid for by a federal grant.

The current software vendor informed Hendrickson they would not be supporting the system anymore.

“We have been able to get parts, but the system is not used as much by other countries,” Hendrickson explained, that’s why they need to purchase a new system.

Tuesday’s event was only a demonstration for three vendors, Liberty System, Election System and Software, and GeneralBusiness Systems.

All three vendors presented optical scanning systems.

The companies have until June to submit a bid, Hendrickson said. The county board will vote on the matter at its July meeting..

“We anticipate having the new system for the March 2022 primary,” Hendrickson said.

Tuesday’s demonstration was open to the public, along with election judges, county board members and election board members.

“We certainly want the opinions of the election judges since they are on the front lines on Election Day,” Hendrickson said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.