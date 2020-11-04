Sandi Cianci easily won re-election to the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s office over a pair of challenges.
Cianci, a Republican, has been the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk since 2010 when she was appointed to the office to fill the unexpired term of Kathy Thomas, who retired.
Cianci gained 61 percent of the county’s vote as she outpaced Democratic challenger Dondi Maricle, who collected 33 percent of the vote. Libertarian Party candidate Nicole Scott picked up 5.5 percent of the vote.
“You’re confident, but you are nervous,” Cianci said about two hours after the polls had closed and her victory appeared secured. “I believe people know I’m doing the best job I can with what’s been dealt to me on a daily basis.”
Attempts to contact Maricle regarding the results were unsuccessful.
Cianci, who has lived in Kankakee County since the age of 2, oversees the clerk’s office and its approximate 40 employees.
“If I had my way, I would have 50 employees. This office has a lot of work to do and we are here to work for the people,” she said. “This is not an easy job.”
The office provides clerical assistance to 10 judges in nine courtrooms, when at full capacity. Many courts have 75-100 cases every day.
Cianci said this campaign was difficult in part because it was a three-way race and also because of COVID-19 and the impact it had on campaigning.
She decided to do a door-to-door campaign, which she noted was well received.
