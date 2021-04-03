What would be your proposed solution to Kankakee’s gun violence problem?
Given the alarming trend at which African-American and Latinx males under the age of 25 years of age are killed in the United States, the CDC views gun violence as a public health priority. And as such, my solution is to continue working with the police chief, department, law enforcement agencies, community, legislators and experts to assure that our city is reviewing current data, incorporating best practices and implementing smart technologies.
My solution includes promoting community policing strategies that allow neighbors, stakeholders and the department to build relationships and develop partnerships. As a budget priority, I would advocate to expand ShotSpotter technology, which was introduced under this administration and allows the police to more quickly and accurately detect where gun violence is occurring so the police can respond more quickly to scenes of crime. The Ring camera technology introduced during this administration also allows residents to work with the police department in prevention and solving crime.
Finally, I will continue the work of Kankakee United, which is a community-wide coalition of stakeholders working to address the systemic and structural barriers that impede opportunity for underprivileged groups. Experts have found that many involved in gun violence are under-served and face challenges related to mental health, housing instability, education barriers, lack of access to employment and lack of access to healthy recreational activities. As the city has an opportunity to redefine itself and make investments from the American Rescue Plan funding, we will need to continue our community-wide efforts to educate with regard to oppression, policies and practices that have harmed the greater community.
How critical do you view progress on the Riverfront Development? Is it a project you would be willing to put tax dollars toward? If so, what would be the source of that funding?
The progress of the Riverfront development is critical for a number of reasons. Our city is unique in having an asset such as the Kankakee River, which will be utilized as a catalyst for regional economic development. Other communities with riverfront access have experienced transformation after leveraging riverfront development; and Kankakee will, too.
Furthermore, grants have been secured that have deadlines in which construction must be completed. In regard to this project, the Riverfront Master Plan was adopted during July 2018. Since then, the city council has established a Riverfront TIF district, which is already accruing increment. A 501©(3) not-for-profit designation was finalized in August 2020 for the Kankakee Riverfront Society that will allow funding from the private sector.
In regard to funding, I support the city applying for state and federal grants, utilizing increment from the Riverfront TIF district, philanthropy in which the KRS will be charged with raising funds, and utilizing capital dollars from the city of Kankakee (which are often allocated as the required matches for grants) to build this project. This administration has secured over $7 million for various projects throughout the city and our team will continue to aggressively pursue funding sources. The KRS is scheduling meetings and planning a capital campaign to increase contributions from private investors. Already, this project has had a number of contributions from various board members, Raven Spring Video, the Franco family and more. Having the established 501©(3) will allow the KRS to enhance fundraising efforts. Despite the pandemic, I have found that our residents, industry leaders, business owners and other community stakeholders remain optimistic about this bold, visionary and transformational project.
What do you think the city of Kankakee should do with its federal stimulus funding?
If there is a blessing resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the passage of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 legislation. As one of two vice chairs of the Small Cities Council with the National League of Cities (NLC), I worked very closely with the NLC and members of Congress to lobby for direct aid to every municipality in the United States.
As a result of our success in elevating the needs of small cities and securing this funding, the city of Kankakee will receive approximately $14.5 million in funding. This funding affords us an opportunity to redefine our community, what it looks and feels like, but also, who gets to participate as we literally rebuild and recover from this pandemic and the inequities that have been further exacerbated and exposed.
I would like to establish a COVID-19 Recovery Task Force to include a cross-section of our community and it must include the voices of our youth. We need to be intentional with utilizing these resources: provide relief to residents (eliminate the vehicle sticker, if permissible), partner with the Kankakee Community College Construction to Trades program for workforce training so that people from the community who have been under-served or are under-employed can have access to the employment opportunities that will be created from projects in our city.
Additionally, I would encourage investments to expand ShotSpotter technology, incorporate other technologies for public safety, install additional lighting in dimmer areas of the city and partner with neighborhoods to address vacant lots. Additional lobbying that I have been doing with the NLC for the last four years will include a forthcoming infrastructure package. Also, I have been working with the NLC to address the issues around housing: avoiding mass evictions, supporting landlords who have not received rent for months, working with banks to modify loans, addressing abandoned properties, improving housing stock and building affordable housing.
What would be your approach to attract residential development in the city?
Months of planning and negotiation by this administration and other stakeholders has resulted in millions of dollars being invested in Kankakee including pending plans for residential construction. As we continue the transformation of Kankakee, these initiatives will strengthen the tax base and attract even more business and residential demand.
Furthermore, the city is fortunate to have infrastructure that can support development. While infrastructure is an asset, having an economic development team in place is just as critical. In my experience, those who are new to the city find more comfort in doing business here when they have a positive experience that has resulted from partnership, good customer service and supports in navigating processes such as permitting and zoning.
Under my administration, we hired a Certified Planner and Business Attraction & Retention Coordinator. These positions were lacking in previous administrations and our city had suffered as a result with outdated zoning maps, incorrect zoning for many of our structures and no dedicated staff to provide direct support to the business community. In this administration, we have a team of department heads that work cohesively and meet monthly to address and advance all capital projects, potential development and support business owners.
My approach to attract any development is to continue to network with regional partners, fellow mayors, local, state and national leaders and those who have an interest in the city such as established developers. Participating in various conferences and trade shows often provides leads for business/economic development. Furthermore, I have built an economic development team which actively engages in relationship building with potential developers. Our team visits sites, partners with developers to work in a solutions-focused manner, and guides them through the city’s processes for Code and Planning Board issues.
How do you see downtown Kankakee in five years from now?
We’ve turned the lights back on in Kankakee, from the new downtown streetscape to the “lights” of transparency and inclusive leadership. I envision more “lights” in downtown Kankakee, which will reflect the increased vibrancy of the district. Within the next five years, I envision an expanded streetscape on Schuyler Avenue that will connect Station Street to Water Street and align to the East Riverwalk project located at the corner of East River Street and Schuyler Avenue. The amenities will include lighting, planters, bike lanes, landscaping, modified curbs, sidewalks and streets that comply with ADA guidelines, thus creating a more walkable and livable downtown space for residents and visitors alike. I welcome the commissioning of an artist to create a sculpture, and I would encourage our city council to incorporate some alternate design plans from the original streetscape plan such as the children’s splash pad adjacent to the Depot on East Merchant Street.
During the past two years, I have been working with J. Jeffers Company, YRL and Preservation Realty to explore the idea of expansion in downtown Kankakee. Jeffers and team have visited the city several times and were excited about the bold vision of revitalizing the downtown district with a new streetscape, in addition to, the Riverfront Master Plan. Kankakee’s historic buildings were also an appeal for this investment team as they specialize in historic preservation and have worked on a number of similar projects in Wisconsin.
Recently, this investment team purchased the Midland States Bank building in downtown Kankakee, making this their first investment in the state of Illinois. I am very proud our city team presented Kankakee in the best possible light and now there are plans to invest more than $50 million in the downtown district within the next 10 years. This investment team plans to renovate the building to offer office space for community organizations. Additionally, the site will house a business incubator for entrepreneurs who are starting small, perfecting their crafts and gaining insight into the nuances of being business owners. The space will allow for workshops, training sites, storage and more to support our entrepreneurs.
Additionally, new construction of residential apartment units will provide modernized amenities renters seek in today’s market. These are much needed as some of our industries are undergoing expansions and there have been few apartments built within the last 50 years. Furthermore, I anticipate renovated office space by the Baum Group who recently purchased the Clock Tower and PNC properties.
Do you think the city should consider an expansion of gaming in the community? Why or why not?
I believe the city has an abundance of gaming already and while I would consider additional gaming opportunities on an individual basis, I would like the city to diversify the types of businesses to include more family-friendly, retail and service-oriented establishments. The city could benefit from more establishments such as clothing/retail shops, a bakery, bike shop, gift shop, spa services and more. Economic and business diversity will improve quality of life for residents and visitors.
How can the city make better use of the Greater Kankakee Airport as an economic development tool?
I have spoken with our federal legislators about funding to expand and build up the runway for the airport. As outside investment in Kankakee continues, I will continue to champion the airport’s importance as we seek new businesses that may benefit from the proximity to services the airport can provide.
What do you think about the progress the community has made in the last four years?
I am proud of the progress of this community including balanced budgets, increased transparency, businesses opening throughout the wards, renovated grocery stores, responsibly managing the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting outside investors, and creating and implementing a Riverfront Master Plan. Under the bold vision of this administration, we have restored optimism and pride in our city, which has become a more vibrant, inclusive and thriving city for all.
If elected the next mayor, what would be your No. 1 priority in office?
My Kankakee Forward message is more than a campaign slogan. The transformation of Kankakee has begun under my administration, and the No. 1 priority in my next term is fulfilling that vision. From a multi-faceted approach to public safety, to building relationships with outside investors that is bringing millions of dollars to downtown redevelopment, to championing the development of our greatest natural resource the Kankakee River, to investing in under-served neighborhoods — all with balanced budgets while lowering property taxes — my priority has been and will continue to be making Kankakee a safe, inclusive, thriving community that makes residents proud.
