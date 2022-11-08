Pritzker gets out the vote
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally Monday in Springfield. 
 Capitol News Illinois/Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was crisscrossing the state Monday as his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, focused on the Chicago suburbs as they both made their final pitches to voters ahead of today’s general election.

Pritzker, along with other Democrats at the top of the ticket, held get-out-the-vote rallies at union halls in five cities aiming to increase turnout among labor voters. That included pleas for passage of the so-called Workers Rights Amendment that would guarantee employees the right to engage in collective bargaining.

“To protect our fundamental freedoms, to lift up working families, we have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice, pro-voting rights, pro-civil rights Democrats up and down the ticket, right?” Pritzker called out to a cheering crowd in Springfield.

