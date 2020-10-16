Joe Turner, Democrat
Age: 58
Occupation: Retired from the Illinois Department of Human Services
Education: A graduate of Governors State University, with a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts; and Kankakee Community College with an Associates in Applied Science
Relevant experience: My public service career included serving as a state-wide administrator of clinical and community services, center director, and as a planning and public information officer. These executive roles required me to ensure the health and safety of persons served, public policy development and oversight of multi-million dollar budgets.
Should efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 be under the jurisdiction of individual counties or relegated to the state?
First and foremost, when it comes to beating COVID-19, we have to understand that we’re all in this fight together. We all want to return to our pre-COVID-19 lifestyles and to get our economy back on track, and the best and only way to do that is to eradicate the virus. Given that Illinois is composed of 102 counties, having a county-based jurisdiction would result in a fragmented approach in overcoming this crisis. Therefore, it is necessary that, in accordance with federal CDC guidelines, the state serve as the governing authority, with local medical experts and public health departments implementing protocols and guiding us through this crisis. Ultimately, it is on each of us to do our part for our neighbors by wearing a face covering in public, practicing safe social distancing, and staying home when sick. Together, we will continue to flatten the curve and eradicate this virus.
Is the Kankakee River an asset that the community and its governance should devote energy and money toward?
The Kankakee River is our region’s most vital asset, and our fortunes will rise or fall along with the River. As an interstate river system that serves as the main water supply for thousands of county residents and industries, as well as offerings for recreational opportunities, it is imperative that immediate remediations and long-term actions be taken to address excessive sedimentation and eroding river banks that contribute to flooding and the viability of the river. The current condition of the Kankakee River has been years in the making and it is necessary that local, state (Illinois and Indiana) and Federal governments convene and develop a master plan and identify revenue resources to revitalize this key resource.
What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed in Kankakee County?
Growing the economic base of Kankakee County is our most pressing issue. In order to achieve and sustain positive growth, Kankakee County needs to continue to leverage the county’s proximity to Chicago’s global marketplace and transportation hubs. Kankakee County has vast resources for businesses large and small. The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County is great at promoting the area to prospective business and industries. One challenge that needs to be addressed is the regional tendency of dividing ourselves along municipal boundaries, and a failure to recognize that our economic base is regional and tied to the Chicago-metro area. The County should explore the development of regional promotion to build an understanding that we are one community regardless of our ZIP code.
What makes you the best candidate?
As a 38-year resident of Kankakee County and 30-year resident of District 25, my life experiences and professional background would provide a unique perspective on the County Board. I was raised with 12 siblings in a family that operated the family farm and a small business. Along with my wife of 38 years, I am the proud parent of three and grandparent of two and I know the issues working families face daily. Professionally, I have a combined 30-plus years of executive level public service with the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Cook County Bureau of Health Services. In my various roles I have seen the positive impact of sound and meaningful public policy and I appreciate the responsibilities of being a steward of good government.
Chad Matthew Miller, Republican
Age: 44
Occupation: Manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau for over 18 years
Education: I graduated from Prairie Central High School in Fairbury and received a bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois. While at the University of Illinois, I studied overseas twice; studying the economy, governments, and industries in Argentina and Lithuania.
Relevant experience: Served on numerous boards, including Kankakee County Regional Planning Commission since 2004, currently serving as Commission Chairman; County Board District 25 serving as Vice Chair of Planning, Zoning, & Agriculture Committee; St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Board of Directors; Kankakee River Roundtable Vice Chair of the Environment and Agriculture Committee; Kankakee County United Way Board of Directors; and more.
Should efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 be under the jurisdiction of individual counties or relegated to the state?
A local, data-driven approach overseen by the County Health Department should drive mitigation decisions with State and Federal guidance. Ultimate control should be on the county level as each county has its own unique mix of population densities, economics, open spaces, etc. While the balancing of personal liberties and the health and safety of the population is precarious; the exercising of emergency government power must not be imposed over the rights of personal freedom.
Is the Kankakee River an asset that the community and its governance should devote energy and money toward?
The Kankakee River must be maintained and protected. Along with our area’s farm land, the river is one of our single most valuable natural resources. Its watershed covers nearly 2,200 square miles in Illinois, if you include its tributaries. If it ceases to efficiently move water, land in portions of six Illinois counties would be at a higher risk for flooding which would decrease property values and make it difficult to cultivate crops. The river’s health must be maintained as it provides water to approximately 100,000 residents. A few years ago, the river was awarded as having the best tasting drinking water in Illinois which is a credit to our local farmers and residents. We also must maintain public accessibility for those wishing to enjoy it recreationally. Unfortunately, its maintenance and protection is complicated and not inexpensive. Through the County’s involvement, with State and Federal assistance, and by working with our partners in Indiana, it is achievable.
What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed in Kankakee County?
Maintaining the County’s revenue and monitoring spending is a high priority. This is especially challenging amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, ensuring that the County’s services and public safety are maintained is vital. The County has made great strides toward fiscal solvency and continued financial stewardship is needed. Working to provide assistance to our local businesses to help them survive during COVID-19 is key to our County’s success while increasing revenue by attracting more businesses and jobs. Improving broadband internet access in our rural areas is also important as more people are working from home. Rural studentsattempting to participate in e-learning need to be on a level playing field as their classmates who live in town.
What makes you the best candidate?
The County Board has jurisdiction over the rural, unincorporated areas of the county. As being the Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager for over 18 years, I am highly adept at serving this constituency and have a firm understanding of issues facing the rural residents of Kankakee County. This along with extensive experience serving on the boards of directors of many governmental and non-governmental organizations makes me an excellent choice for your County Board District 25 representative. As a driven and entrepreneurial minded member of our community, I believe that I would be the best candidate to continue innovating and bringing fresh ideas to help our County prosper.
