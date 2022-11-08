Bourbonnais' new signs (copy) (copy) (copy)

Voters in Bourbonnais turned down a referendum Tuesday that would have offered single-homeowners in the village a rebate on the property taxes they pay to the village in exchange for a 1% increase in sales tax.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Voters in Bourbonnais turned down a referendum that would have offered single-homeowners in the village a rebate on the property taxes they pay to the village.

If the referendum had passed in Tuesday’s general election, a 1% sales tax would have been added to the current 6.25% rate.

“I think people didn't understand it or didn’t want to go that route,” Mayor Paul Schore said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you