A sign directs voters to a Bourbonnais precinct on April 4 at the UpliftedCare Grief Center. For the second time, the village of Bourbonnais’ proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief was voted down.

BOURBONNAIS — For the second time, the village of Bourbonnais’ proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief was voted down.

Unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office showed the referendum losing by 34 votes (919-885) following the April 4 election.

However, the state deadline for vote by mail ballots to be counted was April 18.

