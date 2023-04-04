Windy with scattered thunderstorms...locally strong, especially in the morning. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ TO
4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ to 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Along with the strong non-thunderstorm
winds, strong to severe thunderstorms may produce wind gusts of
50 to 60 mph or greater Wednesday morning through early afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The village of Bourbonnais adds new signs around the area.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.