Bourbonnais' new signs (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The village of Bourbonnais adds new signs around the area.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — It could come down to mail-in ballots that decide the outcome of the village of Bourbonnais’ proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief.

Unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s office show the referendum losing by a razor-thin margin (919-885) following Tuesday’s election.

The last day for the county clerk or board of election commissioners to complete the tabulation of votes by mail ballots is April 18, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you