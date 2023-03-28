BTPD board meeting (copy)

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore reads a prepared statement to the Bourbonnais Township Park District board during a March 1 meeting. During open house events, the mayor has been discussing the village’s proposed “Non-Home Rule Sales Tax Referendum” and property rebate program appearing on the April 4 ballot.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais officials are hosting an open house event before the April 4 election to help inform Bourbonnais residents with the village’s proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief.

The open house is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center 700 Main St. NW, according to the village.

The village is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

