Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore reads a prepared statement to the Bourbonnais Township Park District board during a March 1 meeting. During open house events, the mayor has been discussing the village’s proposed “Non-Home Rule Sales Tax Referendum” and property rebate program appearing on the April 4 ballot.
BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais officials are hosting an open house event before the April 4 election to help inform Bourbonnais residents with the village’s proposed Non-Home Rule Sales Tax referendum for property tax relief.
The open house is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center 700 Main St. NW, according to the village.
The village is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.
Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.
If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.
The first annual rebate would be distributed in 2024, Bourbonnais officials said.
A single-family homeowner, with a property valued at $200,000, pays approximately $300 per year to the village of Bourbonnais, officials said.
Residents can discuss the referendum with village elected officials.
This is the second time the village has put the referendum on the ballot.
Residents voted down the referendum in last November’s election.
