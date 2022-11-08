Bourbonnais apartment fire (copy)

Members of the Bourbonnais Fire Department disassemble their equipment after fighting an apartment fire on the corner of Stratford Drive and William R. Latham Drive in Bourbonnais in June.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s fifth attempt at an increase in property taxes to raise much-needed funding was defeated 4,054-2,878 in community votes Tuesday.

The department first put a referendum on the ballot in March 2020. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020, April 2021 and June 2022 elections.

“We appreciate those that voted yes for the referendum as they understand the needs for the future,” Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said.

