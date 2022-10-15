Bourbonnais apartment fire (copy)

Members of the Bourbonnais Fire Department disassemble their equipment after fighting an apartment fire on the corner of Stratford Drive and William R. Latham Drive in Bourbonnais in June.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Fire Protection District trustees are asking residents again to increase property taxes for two years to raise much-needed funding.

The measure is on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

It marks the fifth time since March 2020 that the district’s voters have been asked the question through a ballot referendum. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020, April 2021 and June 2022 elections.

