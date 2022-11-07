Primary election 2022 (copy)

Voters cast their ballots in the primary election at the Bradley Village Hall earlier this year. The general election is set for Tuesday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

On Tuesday, voters will get their chance to speak at the ballot box.

The state’s general election will take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at what’s happening.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you