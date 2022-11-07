On Tuesday, voters will get their chance to speak at the ballot box.
The state’s general election will take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at what’s happening.
UP FOR ELECTION
• U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House of Representative seats
• State constitutional offices — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller and treasurer
• State representatives, state senators
• Illinois Supreme Court judge
• Illinois Appellate Court judge
• County offices — county clerk, sheriff, treasurer, regional superintendent of schools
• County board
• 21st Circuit judge
KANKAKEE COUNTY BOARD
There are six contested board races: District 5, District 8, District 10, District 12, District 26, District 27
LOCAL REFERENDUMS
Kankakee home rule
Residents will be asked: “Shall the City of Kankakee cease to be a home rule unit?”
A vote of “yes” would mean the city’s home rule powers would be eliminated come Nov. 9. A “no” would mean the city would retain its home rule authority.
The likely result of lost home rule, officials note, would be either higher property taxes or reductions of city services. Most likely, it would be some combination of these two options.
A simple majority vote will determine how the city will govern in coming years.
Kankakee has had home rule powers since the 1970 Illinois Constitution was put in place. The constitution allowed for communities of greater than 25,000 residents to enact home rule.
However, the 2020 census showed the city’s population, which once had been greater than 30,000, had dropped to 24,052.
According to the Illinois Municipal League, the purpose of home rule is to allow for local solutions to local issues and problems.
Home rule municipalities are autonomous and free to exercise governing authority independent of the Illinois General Assembly and governor in most cases.
Bourbonnais sales tax/property tax rebate
Would the owner of a single-family home in the village of Bourbonnais want to have their property taxes for the village rebated?
That is the question being put forth by Bourbonnais officials with a referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
That situation could happen if the village’s sales tax rate is increased and that is the question facing village voters.
The village is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, going from 7.25% to 8.25%.
The current sales tax rate in the village of Bourbonnais is 7.25% in three business districts. That includes 6.25% for the state.
If the referendum passes, the sales tax would increase to 8.25% on July 1, 2023.
The village sales tax excludes grocery items such as food as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District property tax
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District trustees are asking residents again to increase property taxes for two years to raise much-needed funding.
It marks the fifth time since March 2020 that the district’s voters have been asked the question through a ballot referendum. The previous four attempts have been rejected.
The district is asking voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment due to government mandates, replace aging apparatuses and to increase the pay for personnel to the state-mandated $15 per hour.
Maintenance of vehicles, equipment and the station itself are areas that need to be addressed, he said.
Momence school board
A referendum that aims to relax residency requirements for Momence School Board members.
The measure failed by narrow margins the past couple of times it came before voters, falling five votes short of passing in April 2021 and two votes short in November 2020.
The referendum reads:
“Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?”
In other words, any resident within the school district’s boundaries could be elected to any open school board seat, regardless of which township or fractional area they live in.
The referendum requires a two-thirds majority from all voters, or a simple majority of greater than 50% in each township.
STATE REFERENDUM
Workers Rights
The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety.
