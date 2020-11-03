NOTE: These numbers reflect vote totals for ballots cast in Kankakee County only. Numbers will be updated once available. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Precincts reporting: 0
For president and vice president of the United States
• Donald J. Trump (R):
• Joseph Biden (D):
• Jo Jorgensen (L):
• Howie Hawkins (Green):
• Gloria La Riva (PSL):
• Brian Carroll (ASL):
State Sen. 40th District
• Eric M. Wallace (R):
• Patrick J. Joyce (D):
Representative 79th District
• Jackie Haas (R):
• Charlene Eads (D):
Circuit clerk
• Sandra M. Cianci (R):
• Dondi Maricle (D):
• Nicole Scott (L):
Auditor
• Jacob M. “Jake” Lee (R):
• Kyle Evans (L):
County Board District 23
• Heather Bryan (D):
• Jim Byrne (L):
County Board District 25
• Chad Miller (R):
• Joe Turner (D):
21st Judicial Circuit Judge
To fill vacancy of the Hon. Clark Erickson
• William S. Dickenson (R)
• Kenneth Wright (D)
Referenda
Grant Park Fire Protection District
Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Grant Park Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Grant Park Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.35% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to 1.0367% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?
Yes:
No:
Limestone Fire Protection District
Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Limestone Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Limestone Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .394% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to .98% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?
Yes:
No:
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District
Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .4615% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to .9% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?
Yes:
No:
Momence Community Unit School District No. 1
Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?
Yes:
No:
