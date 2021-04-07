Two incumbents retained their seats and one new member was elected Tuesday to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307’s school board.
Incumbents Ann Brezinski (20.90% of the vote) and Jim Patterson (18.50%) will remain on the board while Sally Martell (20.22%) will replace two-term member Bradley Mann (15.44%).
Mann, Brezinski and Patterson were elected to the board in 2014, 2015 and 2019, respectively. Mann was running for a third term, Brezinski running for a fourth and Patterson running for a second.
“Things are going really well right now, we’ve got a really strong group and the school is in a good position,” Patterson said Tuesday evening after votes were tallied. “I’m happy to be back on the board for four more years.”
Patterson, who works at Olivet Nazarene University, mentioned that the next task of the board will be to work on finding a new superintendent as the current superintendent, Dr. Scott Wakeley, has accepted a position at Homewood-Flossmoor.
In addition to Martell, candidates looking to claim a seat on the board included Lindsey Boros and Todd Johnson.
“I would like to thank everyone that voted for me, former students and their families, friends, fellow educators and parents,” said Boros. “I’m proud of the campaign I ran and deeply appreciate the confidence the community had in me. I hope for the best for BBCHS staff, students and school board members.
“All educators feel deeply the positive change they can inspire,” continued Boros. “I hope my students, former students and most importantly, my daughters see the importance of taking a stand for what you believe in.”
Brezinski, who is the current board secretary, and Martell could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The winners of Tuesday’s election will join current board members Justin Caldwell (board president), Michael O’Gorman (vice president), Jennifer Edmonds and Todd Kuntz. Their terms all expire in 2023.
The board is comprised of seven residents who serve four-year terms. Within the Board of Education, there are three elected positions: president, vice president and secretary.
Board members also serve on various committees. These committee meetings are held on various dates prior to the monthly board meeting. The Board of Education generally meets on the second Monday of each month at the District 307 Board Room, located in the Administrative Office at 700 W. North St., Bradley. Meetings begin at 6 p.m.
The seven members of the District 307 Board of Education are elected at-large in public elections for four-year terms. Board members serve on a volunteer basis and do not maintain offices in district buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.