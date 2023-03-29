KANKAKEE — Joe Mantarian and James Frey, both of Kankakee, are running for an open seat on the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners in the April 4 consolidated election.
Current commissioner Bill Spriggs, a member of the five-person board since 2017, is not seeking re-election.
This is the first time Mantarian is running for elected office, while Frey ran for the District 5 County Board seat this past November. He lost to incumbent Tinker Parker.
Both Mantarian and Frey are looking to build on the park district’s plans for its future.
Mantarian and his wife, Michaela, moved to the Riverview Historic District in 2018.
Frey moved to Kankakee in 2019. He is originally from the Crete-Monee area.
Why are you running for commissioner?
Mantarian: As an active member of our community, I have had the opportunity to use and benefit from the assets and programs of the Park District.
I want to support the excellent work of the KVPD in our community in any way I can.
I want to represent the younger generation in Kankakee, as the Park District continues to maintain our parks and create programs for our community.
Frey: When I was a kid my parents sent me to a small parochial school they could barely afford, and living in a rural area, there was no school bus that went all the way out to our house. My mom worked days and my father afternoon double shifts. So before I was old enough to be a responsible “latchkey kid,” I was unsupervised between the hours of 3 p.m. when I got off school, and 6 p.m. when my mom got off work. The school I attended offered no general after-school activities, so I was dependent on the programs offered by the local park district.
This is where I learned some of the more important lessons of my life. They would help us learn to tie knots, identify plants, and fish, build fires, and even arts and crafts. All the skills taught me to have a deep appreciation for the outdoors and conservation. The parks also allowed me to interact with kids from other schools and make diverse friends that I more than likely wouldn’t have had the opportunity to meet within our church.
You can say the parks helped shape me into the person I am today because our parks are where our community comes together. So, I know the importance of the park district to middle-class families that may often struggle with affording child care.
What would you like to accomplish?
Mantarian: I believe in the mission and vision of the KVPD.
I want to support the work they do by keeping the mission and vision at the forefront of each program, park, and any issue that may arise.
I want to ensure that each resident in Kankakee benefits from what the park district provides now and what could be provided in the future.
If elected, I intend to support the organization and staff by continuing to bring forward the Park District’s mission, vision and goals.
Frey: I would like to establish a park district-based youth program similar to what helped me as a kid. Focus on teaching kids to appreciate the rich natural splendor that we are blessed with living in the river valley. This helps establish a greater sense of gratitude for our community so that the youth of Kankakee are more inclined toward civic engagement tomorrow. I believe all change happens from the ground up so building a culture of engagement is an investment in the future.
I believe that the park district is our community, it is a public space where our neighbors can meet to learn and grow from each other. This helps break down barriers of division and helps unite the community among our shared values and goals. I believe that community events are pivotal in creating a space for cultural appreciation where we can engage with our neighbors in hopes of realizing that what unites us is more important than that which divides us.
So as park commissioner, I will work toward applying for grants to bring live music and other cultural events back into the parks. These types of events and festivals attract other people to the area which brings an influx of money that helps the local economy, especially our small local businesses. Small business is the backbone of our economy so utilizing existing grant money to aid our local business owners is a top priority.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
