KANKAKEE — Joe Mantarian and James Frey, both of Kankakee, are running for an open seat on the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners in the April 4 consolidated election.

Current commissioner Bill Spriggs, a member of the five-person board since 2017, is not seeking re-election.

This is the first time Mantarian is running for elected office, while Frey ran for the District 5 County Board seat this past November. He lost to incumbent Tinker Parker.

