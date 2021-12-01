KANKAKEE — The Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council is collecting new men’s pajama pants of all sizes and gently used belts of all sizes to benefit the homeless served by Fortitude Community Outreach.
Donations can be dropped off at the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education, 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee. A crate has been placed in the front office for community donations.
Donations are being accepted through Dec. 10.
