Montessori Magnet School unveiled its new library in the Lincoln Cultural Center in 2020. The school will begin including a preschool option.

 Daily Journal photos/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will be expanding its Montessori magnet program in the upcoming school year to include four classrooms of combined preschool and kindergarten students.

The program will grow from two standalone kindergarten classrooms to four preschool-kindergarten split classrooms, so the district will need to hire two additional teachers.

Superintendent Genevra Walters explained changes to the district’s long-standing program at a recent Kankakee School Board meeting.

