The Diocese of Joliet on Monday announced the phased reopening of its churches in a letter from the Rev. Richard Pates, the apostolic administrator of the diocese.
“Along with priests, deacons, and other ministers of the Diocese, we are very eager to resume our services to all,” wrote Pates, who is also the acting bishop.
The parishes have already been approved for Phase 1 which allows services with 10 or fewer people for baptism, weddings and funerals. Phases 1A will begin once the church has submitted a parish reopening plan by the pastor to the Diocese of Joliet.
That phase covers the Sacrament of Reconciliation, private prayer, and the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament with 10 or fewer people. These will be allowed once permission has been granted to the parish by the diocese.
Phase II, which includes Sunday, Holy Day and daily Masses, will not be allowed until the State of Illinois permits religious activities of more than 10 people. Once allowed by the state and the parish has completed the parish plan form and received diocesan approval, it may begin to celebrate liturgy on a date determined by the diocese.
The Diocese of Joliet also encourages the parishes to continue with the livestreaming of Masses for the indefinite future. Also, the dispensation from obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day of Obligation Mass is extended until further notice.
Pates also wrote, “Due to the virus’ clearly disproportionate effect on those over the age of 60, and especially those with particular pre-existing health concerns, I encourage those of these categories to forego Mass unless you feel secure about your participation. Please do not take chances.”
The detailed parish reopening plan includes a description of the church layout, the length and number of pews, how communion will be dispensed, how parishoners will enter and leave the church, how parishoners will be notified of the new procedures, how the church will be disinfected after services and how the collection will be safely handled and counted.
Eight pastors, or deans, are serving on the Diocese of Joliet’s implementation of the phased reopening, including the Rev. Santos Castillo, of St. John Paul 11 Parish in Kankakee.
“I wish to assure all of my heartfelt appreciation for your generous spirit and cooperation,” Pates said. “As the process unfolds, it is only going to get better for all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!