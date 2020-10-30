KANKAKEE — Elijah J. Harrell, 29, of Kankakee, was formally charged on Friday with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Ruth Ann Collins, of Kankakee.
Collins, 49, of Kankakee, was identified as the person whose body was found in the Soldier Creek tunnel on Wednesday.
Harrell is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. Collins lived with her son in the 600 block of North Entrance Avenue in Kankakee.
Following an autopsy, the preliminary cause of death is multiple stab wounds.
Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Harrell’s bond at $5 million and his arraignment for Nov. 20.
After the bond was, Harrell asked if he could say something. The judge said it would be allowed so long as it was not addressing the case.
“I apologize from the bottom of my heart and don’t take it too hard on me,” Harrell said.
State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Collins’ niece contacted Kankakee Police on Oct. 10 because no one had seen Collins since Oct. 1.
Police went to Collins’ residence. Harrell told officers that his mother was not home and that she wasn’t coming back, Rowe said as he presented evidence during Friday’s bond hearing.
Harrell allowed police to enter the residence and police found that Collins was not there. The police then filed a missing person report.
Investigators learned Harrell used his mother’s LINK card on Oct. 7, Rowe said.
Video from a business in the 100 block of West Birch Street showed a man dragging a large blue trash container westbound on railroad tracks in the early morning hours of Oct. 2. A family member identified the man in the video as Harrell, according to police.
Collins’ body was found Wednesday in the tunnel under the 400 block of North East Avenue near the railroad tracks, according to police.
Police Chief Frank Kosman said while searching for a reported missing person, investigators located a partially decomposed and submerged body.
Collins’ death is the eighth homicide in Kankakee County in 2020. Seven have occurred in the city of Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!