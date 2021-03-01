KANKAKEE — A Kankakee woman is facing four felony charges following a Saturday night fight that left one person shot and another stabbed.
Patricia A. Thomas III, 33, of Kankakee was charged by the Kankakee State’s Attorney on Monday with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott set Thomas’ bond at $150,000. If Thomas posts the required 10 percent, she will be on pretrial services and house arrest. She will only be allowed to leave for court matters and medical matters, according to the judge.
“You are a danger to the community,” Elliott said after setting Thomas’ bail. “You fired a gun into a group of people.”
Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said a fight broke out during a party in a home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street and continued outside.
Video obtained by police from the area appeared to show Thomas fire into a crowd. One person was shot, Hamer said.
Another woman was stabbed by another person in the crowd followed by Thomas firing at least one more shot, according to video footage.
Thomas told police she fired the gun in self-defense, police said.
Two women, ages 24 and 22, were transported to the hospital by people on scene. One was shot and the other hit by shattering glass, according to police.
The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital by other people on scene, police said.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to the authorities.
Hamer said another person will be charged with the stabbing.
Kankakee police said they were alerted of shots fired in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street by the department’s ShotSpotter system at about 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The ShotSpotter system triangulates the location of where shots originate.
At least six Kankakee County deputies were in Elliott’s courtroom for the bond hearing for security reasons. Other deputies were stationed inside and outside the courthouse.
Prior to the start of the hearing, several people in attendance exchanging words were ushered out by deputies.
