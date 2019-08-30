KANKAKEE — The victim of a carjacking in the 500 block of West Station Street was let go by the suspect a couple of hours later in Chicago on Monday.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the victim was in her car at about 1:30 p.m., when she was approached by a man who displayed a handgun.
The suspect told her to move to the passenger seat. He then drove to Chicago.
After she was released, she called police at about 4 p.m. in Chicago.
The car was found on Chicago’s west side Tuesday.
Kosman said the investigation continues.
