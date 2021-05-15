BOURBONNAIS — Bond was denied for a woman charged with kidnapping four of her children and their father from their Bourbonnais home on Friday.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson granted the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s petition to deny bail to Alison F. Grant, 39, of Atchison, Kan.
In relation to the incident that occurred Wednesday, Grant is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, aggravated stalking, communication with a witness, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful violation of an order of protection.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reedy argued that Grant should be denied bail due to the violent nature of the allegations against her.
Public defender Jena Jones argued the bond should be set at $100,000 based on the fact that Grant said she has been the victim of abuse in the 20 years she and the 44-year-old Bourbonnais resident have been together. They have four children together.
“To deny bail is harsh,” Jones said. “She’s also a victim. We haven’t heard her side of the story.”
During Friday’s bond hearing, Grant said the children’s father had previously kidnapped them from her in Kansas. The father has custodial rights while Grant has visiting privileges.
On Wednesday, Grant and the children’s father were in court for an order of protection and visitation. He has an order of protection against Grant and Grant has an active order of protection against him in the state of Kansas.
The night of the court appearance, according to police reports, Alison Grant and her 20-year-old son, Tyler J. Grant, broke into the father’s house in Bourbonnais while he and the children were asleep. Tyler is not related to the father of Alison Grant’s other children.
Tyler Grant is facing charges of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Dickenson set his bond Friday at $1 million.
According to the officer’s police report, Alison Grant used mace and a taser to overpower the father. After his attempts to escape failed, he was tied to a chair, according to police reports. He also told police he was threatened with a gun by both Alison and Tyler Grant, prosecutors said during Friday’s bond hearing.
The father and four children were taken to the father’s van. Alison Grant drove away from the house with the five passengers, leaving her son to stay and clean up the house, according to the state’s prosecution. The father said they drove around Kankakee and Iroquois counties, with Grant carrying a gun she brought from the house, police reports say. Officers say Grant dropped off the children with her sister and brother-in-law in Watseka.
She then continued to drive the father on county roads until he was able to free himself and take the gun from Grant, according to police reports. He then drove the van back to Watseka with Grant as a passenger. Upon their arrival at the home where the children were left, they were met by Tyler, according to police. The residents became suspicious and called police.
The children were then taken to the Watseka Police Department by Tyler Grant, according to police.
It was there that he told Bourbonnais police his mother had come up with the plan to kidnap the family, police reports say.
Alison Grant was later located at Iroquois Memorial Hospital where she was seeking treatment for an undisclosed reason.
