KANKAKEE — A 20-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her parked car in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue on Sunday.
According to Kankakee police, they were called to a local hospital about 2 a.m. where the victim was being treated for a gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say the woman and her friends were sitting in the parked vehicle when they heard gunshots. The woman was struck and her friends drove her to the hospital.
There are no suspects at this time. Officers found a handgun in the victim’s vehicle.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should call police at 815-933-3321.
