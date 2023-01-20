Courts

KANKAKEE — Debbie Rivera, of Kankakee, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol that caused the death of Anthony McCollum in December 2019.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced the sentence after she heard testimony and arguments from attorneys on both sides.

Jonathan Watson, assistant state’s attorney, asked for a sentence of nine years. He was assisted by Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson.

