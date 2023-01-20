KANKAKEE — Debbie Rivera, of Kankakee, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol that caused the death of Anthony McCollum in December 2019.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced the sentence after she heard testimony and arguments from attorneys on both sides.
Jonathan Watson, assistant state’s attorney, asked for a sentence of nine years. He was assisted by Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson.
Rivera’s attorney, Brian Hiatt, argued for probation.
The sentencing range was three to 14 years with 85% to be served. Probation was not an option unless the court found “extraordinary circumstances that require probation.”
The 32-year-old Rivera was arrested after hitting the 27-year-old McCollum with her car, which caused his death, in December 2019.
In her October 2022 trial, Rivera was found not guilty of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors said on the night of the incident, McCollum, who was Rivera's boyfriend, was driving a vehicle in which Rivera was in the front passenger seat. There were two passengers in the back seat.
There was a physical incident in which McCollum and Rivera exchanged blows after he took a phone call from another woman on the vehicle’s Bluetooth, according to prosecutors.
McCollum was driving to a residence in the 1400 block of East Court Street and pulled into the north alley in the block in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2019.
A witness, who was a passenger in McCollum’s vehicle, testified Rivera attacked McCollum in the second incident that night. That witness said he was able to get McCollum away from Rivera.
According to prosecutors, Rivera got into her own vehicle, drove around the block and turned westbound into the alley. Driving at a high rate of speed, witnesses said Rivera aimed the vehicle at McCollum and hit him.
