KANKAKEE — A woman told Kankakee police she was robbed by a male subject when she attempted to complete a transaction set-up via the Internet in the 1900 block of East Pine Street at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
The woman told police she went to a home but no one answered. She said the male walked up to her car and said he was there to buy the Xbox. He then grabbed the Xbox and her purse and fled.
The woman got in her vehicle and pursued the male. She said she believes that he shot at her with a handgun.
The male was wearing a red or black jacket with a red or black backpack. He was last seen running between houses on the 300 block of St. Joseph Avenue.
Anyone with info is requested to contact police at 815-933-3321.
Kankakee Chief Frank Kosman said there is a camera in the front of the police station (385 E. Oak St.) and there is a sign designating it as an internet transaction site.
