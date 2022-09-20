Crime news

KANKAKEE — Andria L. Langston, 27, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Thursday and is suspected in the stabbing of a 67-year-old man on the city’s south side.

Langston was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Langston’s bond at $500,000. She ordered a fitness evaluation for Langston.

