Crime news

KANKAKEE — Jaymese Briscoe, 20, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police over the weekend on a warrant charging her with three felony counts of aggravated battery to a child.

The victim is a one-year-old girl. Briscoe is her mother, according to police.

The indictment filed April 29 said Briscoe shook the child causing permanent disability, a subdural hematoma and broken ribs earlier this year.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

