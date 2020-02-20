KANKAKEE — Adrienne Adams, 19, of Chebanse, was arrested Wednesday by Kankakee County Sheriff's Police and charged with multiple counts of predatory sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13.
Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said the victims are brothers. Adams is not related to the victims.
McCabe said that on Jan. 2, the mother of the boys called police to report the abuse. The offenses occurred between August and December 2019.
She is expected to be in Kankakee County court this afternoon to be formally charged.
This story will be updated.
