KANKAKEE — Kimberly R. Moore, 41, of Kankakee, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Harold Williams, 58, of Kankakee, Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 10 p.m. to the Economy Inn, 2125 S. Schuyler Ave., to a call of shots fired, Kankakee police said in a press release.

Williams was located lying next to a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

Kankakee Fire Department paramedics attempted to resuscitate Williams, however, he died at the scene, the release said.

Kankakee County Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said Williams was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. Williams died of a single gunshot wound.

At approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday, investigators arrested Moore, according to the release.

Moore was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on a preliminary charge of murder, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online booking information.

Moore is scheduled to appear in Kankakee County court Thursday afternoon, according to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.

No further information is available. The investigation continues.

It is the second homicide to occur in Kankakee County this year.

On Feb. 17, Tremaine Wilson, 15, of Kankakee, was shot and killed at a home in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue.

No arrests have been made in relation to Wilson’s death.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

