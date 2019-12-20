KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Debbie L. Rivera on Friday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless homicide.
Rivera, 29, is accused of hitting and killing Anthony McCollum, 27, of Kankakee, with her vehicle at 12:10 a.m. Friday. Rivera is expected to be in court Saturday for a bond hearing.
According to a preliminary investigation, Gessner said, McCollum was standing in the north alley in the 1400 block of East Court Street when a vehicle approached at a high rate of speed and struck him. The impact threw him 50 feet.
The incident remains under investigation.
