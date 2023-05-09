Cops & Courts

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police made an arrest Saturday related to an April 29 shooting that occurred at a bar on Kankakee’s south side.

Hilary Plumley, 33, of Kankakee, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant after her release from a Champaign hospital, where she was treated for injuries she suffered when the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed following the shooting, said Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

According to online Kankakee County court records, Plumley is charged with two counts of attempted murder (Class X felony), two counts of aggravated battery in the discharge of a firearm (Class X felony) and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you