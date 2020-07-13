KANKAKEE — Kankakee police said that between 2 to 3 a.m. today officers located numerous windows broken out of parked vehicles in the area bordered by South Nelson Avenue on the east, Hickory Street on the north, Evergreen Avenue on the west and Cobb Boulevard on the south.
The unknown offender or offenders broke the windows with BB guns, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee police at 815-933-3321 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.
