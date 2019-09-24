WILMINGTON — A tip led Wilmington police to a big cannabis bust on Sept. 20.
According to a Facebook post, officers stopped a semi-tractor trailer in the area of Illinois Route 53 and South Arsenal Road.
The department's K9, Mao, detected the presence of an illegal substance odor.
During a search, officers found 176 pounds of cannabis, 8 pounds of cannabis oil and 1,000 grams of cannabis wax. It had an estimated street value between $275,000 and $315,000.
Tomas Pabedinskas, 40, of Plainfield, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of cannabis and possession of cannabis.
On Saturday, a judge set his bond at $150,000.
