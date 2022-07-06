WILMINGTON — A Joliet man wanted on a warrant for attempted homicide in Joliet was arrested Sunday by Wilmington police.
According to Wilmington Police Chief Joe Mitchell, an officer on patrol at the Kankakee River dam observed a man in the river near the dam, which is in violation of the city’s exclusion zone ordinance.
The officer had the man get out of the river and asked for his name in order to write an ordinance citation, according to Mitchell.
The man gave his name as Alavaro Martinez.
The officer located a vehicle at the park, which came back registered to Alavaro Hernandez, 25, of Joliet, according to Mitchell. The officer obtained a photo and verified it was Hernandez, and that there was a warrant for his arrest, Mitchell said.
Hernandez was arrested without further incident, Mitchell said.
Hernandez was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Center and booked on three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and attempted murder. Bond was set at $1 million.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.