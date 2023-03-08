Tammy J. Spencer photo

Tammy J. Spencer

 Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police and fire investigators arrested the wife of Phillip J. Spencer, who died in a house fire Feb. 2.

Tammy J. Spencer, 56, was taken into custody Tuesday, Kankakee’s fire and police departments said in a joint news release.

Officials said they are charging Spencer with starting the fire and the death of Phillip Spencer.

