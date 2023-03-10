Tammy J. Spencer photo

Tammy J. Spencer

 Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department

KANKAKEE — Tammy J. Spencer, 56, of Kankakee, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated arson and is accused of setting the fire that killed her husband, Phillip J. Spencer, on Feb. 2.

Spencer, who was arrested Tuesday, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated arson.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson set her bond at $2 million.

