Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — Jeffrey M. Reed, of Watseka, was arrested by Watseka police and charged with delivery of a controlled substance on Wednesday.
According to police, the Watseka Enforcement Team, along with the Watseka K-9 unit, conducted an undercover narcotics operation.
Reed, 25, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. after police say he sold suspected heroin to an undercover officer in the 300 block of East Walnut Street. Reed remains in Iroquois County jail in lieu of bond.
“We have been working off information that we have been receiving over the past two weeks concerning possible drug activity,” Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said.
“We haven’t really seen any increase in activity, but just concerned citizens working with us to keep their neighborhoods safe.”
The operation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
