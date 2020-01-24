Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.