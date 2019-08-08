WATSEKA — Phillip J. Novak, of Watseka, was arrested on delivery of methamphetamine charges by Watseka police July 22.
The 36-year-old Novak was wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from a six-month investigation by Watseka police and Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, according to KAMEG in a release.
During that investigation, Novak is alleged to have conducted multiple deliveries of meth in Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
A judge set Novak’s bond at $300,000.
