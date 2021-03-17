KANKAKEE — A warrant sweep by law enforcement agencies in Kankakee County on Tuesday netted 16 arrests, towed vehicles and a recovered firearm.
Representatives from each police agency in Kankakee were joined by Illinois State Police, Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the United States Marshals Service and Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a press release.
The agencies attempted to serve 137 outstanding arrest warrants.
KAMEG arrested six people on drug charges, according to the press release.
State police also arrested six people from a traffic detail that ran concurrently, police said. Troopers wrote 57 tickets, issued 52 warnings and towed three cars, according to the press release.
“I appreciate everyone’s participation in this inter-agency cooperative effort to remove criminals from our streets and hold people accountable that decide not to show up for their court appearances,” Downey said.
“This is the second similar initiative in recent months and we plan on conducting more in the near future.”
During a warrant sweep last November, two men were arrested and nine firearms and many rounds of ammunition were seized.
One of the men arrested then had been charged with first-degree murder on a Wisconsin warrant.
