Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph expected. A few gusts as high as 55 mph are possible this morning into the early afternoon hours. * WHERE...Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tent structures may also become unstable or be blown down. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&