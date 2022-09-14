Cops

MANTENO — Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Donald T. Roberts, 64, of rural Manteno, and charged him with theft and criminal trespass on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Aug. 26 south of Manteno, according to a news release.

Roberts and another man kicked in the door to a building and stole multiple items, police said. 

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

