BOURBONNAIS — Police in Bourbonnais and Bradley are investigating multiple reports of criminal damage to parked vehicles in the villages early Wednesday morning.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said they had received 10 calls as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Anderson said it appeared the windows were shot out by a BB gun. The incidents occurred after midnight, with the first call coming in around 4 a.m.
Stadium Drive, Cherokee Drive, John Casey Road, Mohawk Drive, Meadows Road and Yale Drive were locations hit by the vandals in Bourbonnais.
Anderson asked residents who live in those areas to check their camera systems from overnight, if applicable. To contact police, call 815-802-5330 or call CrimeStoppers 815-932-7463.
Bradley police said Wednesday evening via Facebook that the department is investigating multiple complaints of criminal damage to motor vehicles on Fulton Avenue, Clinton Avenue, Wabash Avenue, Prairie Avenue, Forest Avenue and surrounding areas that occurred overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.
If anyone has any information, contact the Bradley police at detectives@bradleyil.org or call CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463
Kankakee police Chief Frank Kosman said his department investigated three incidents of vehicles with broken windows.
Those occurred in the 1500 block of Grinnell Road, 1200 block of North Hobbie Avenue and the 600 block of North Indiana Avenue. No BBs were recovered.
Previously, between 2 to 3 a.m. on July 13, Kankakee police officers located numerous windows broken out of parked vehicles in the area bordered by South Nelson Avenue on the east, Hickory Street on the north, Evergreen Avenue on the west and Cobb Boulevard on the south.
Kosman said they believe the windows were shot out with a slingshot based on the size of the BBs located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee police at 815-933-3321 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.
