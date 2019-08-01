KANKAKEE — Andre T. Lee was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Region Task Force in Chicago Thursday afternoon.
The 20-year-old Lee is accused of gunning down Terrell Love, of Pembroke Township, on July 24. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of North Evergreen Avenue at about 6 p.m.
Love was found lying on the ground. He was taken to Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital, where the 27-year-old Love was pronounced dead. The preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman told the Daily Journal he was notified Lee had been apprehended at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
A warrant was issued last week for Lee's arrest. A judge set his bond at $1 million.
Lee was on parole after serving about two years in prison on a weapons arrest from November 2017.
About two hours after Love was shot, officers were dispatched to the same block for a report of shots fired. Shell casings from a semi-automatic firearm were recovered.
Kosman said the investigation continues.
Investigators are also looking into two shots fired incidents that occurred July 26 within six blocks of one another.
The first one occurred at 2:27 a.m. in the 700 block of South Gordon Avenue. The house also caught fire after an accelerant was thrown at it. No one was injured in the fire, according to the Kankakee Fire Department.
At 2:31 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue for shots fired. A vehicle was hit by gunfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!