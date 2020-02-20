KANKAKEE — Adrienne Adams, 19, of Wilmington, was arrested Wednesday by Kankakee County Sheriff's Police and charged with five Class X felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The victims are two brothers and a sister ranging in ages from 8 to 12, Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Laws said during Adams’ bond hearing Thursday before Judge Clark Erickson. He set Adams’ bond at $250,000. Her next court date is March 16.
Adams is not related to the victims. She was in a dating relationship with the victims’ adult half-brother, Laws said.
According to Laws, Adams was the regular babysitter for the three children.
The offenses occurred between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, according to information filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said that on Jan. 2, the children’s mother called police to report the abuse.
If convicted, each count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child would carry a possible 30-year sentence.
