KANKAKEE — The shootings that occurred near the south side of the Kankakee County Courthouse this morning just before 10 a.m. were the result of a gang's internal fighting.
All four people involved are members of the Latin Kings, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
“The gang has been having an internal struggle for a while,” he added.
After “piecing together what we believe took place this morning,” city and county officials came together for a second press conference today to discuss details of the incident that left two men dead and a third man wounded.
Passwater identified the two men killed as Victor Andrade, 26, Kankakee, and Antonio Hernandez, 24, of Waukegan.
The third gunshot victim is a 28-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released. He is being treated at a Kankakee hospital.
Kankakee police have arrested Miguel A. Andrade, 23, Kankakee. He is the cousin of Victor Andrade.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s online inmate records listed the preliminary charges for Miguel Andrade as murder and possession of a stolen firearm.
Passwater said Victor Andrade, Miguel Andrade and the 28-year-old gunshot victim had left the courthouse around 9:45 a.m. They were there to attend a court date for Victor Andrade.
Armed with multiple weapons, Hernandez approached the three men as they were walking to a parking lot south of the courthouse and began shooting, he said. He fatally shot Victor Andrade on East Merchant Street and wounded the 28-year-old male on the sidewalk, Passwater said.
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the county courthouse will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The courthouse was on lockdown Thursday morning following the shooting and then was closed for the remainder of the day.
Miguel Andrade ran to their vehicle and retrieved a weapon, Passwater said. He pursued Hernandez in a running gun battle on the lawn and parking lot just south of the courthouse near the old county jail.
Miguel Andrade shot Hernandez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Passwater said.
A Momence police officer, who was at the courthouse this morning on an unrelated matter, confronted Miguel Andrade and took him into custody, according to Passwater. He had an assault weapon when he was taken into custody, he said.
He is currently in custody at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.
There is another man in custody after police say he ran from the area of the shooting this morning. He is being held on unrelated charges and is not believed to be involved in the shooting at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.